News

Bardstown restaurant manager gets hate messages for flying Ukrainian flag

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published April 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
ColtonsFlag.jpg
Facebook/Colton's Steak House & Grill
/
A Ukrainian flag flying at Colton's Steak House & Grill in Bardstown, Kentucky has ignited hate messages, as well as dozens of messages of support on Facebook.

The manager of a Bardstown restaurant has been surprised to receive hateful comments for flying a Ukrainian flag in support of the people of that war-torn country. Messages of support are also rolling in.

Manager Ben Ashlock took down a Texas flag and replaced it with a Ukrainian flag at Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill in Bardstown.

Someone started circulating a message that the American flag had been taken down, but that was incorrect. The American flag has consistently been flying at the restaurant.

WLKY reports Ashlock was caught off guard when he began getting messages that he was un-American. The restaurant staff was also getting nasty phone calls.

Ashlock posted a Facebook message that he has lost someone he knows personally in the Ukrainian conflict.

Ashlock also said the son he adopted from Ukraine now has a hometown in ruins and under occupation.

The controversy has also ignited a flood of Facebook messages in support of Ashlock’s decision to fly the Ukranian flag and support the people of Ukraine.

Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
