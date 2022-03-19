Her brother was killed in Ukraine. She says his family is still waiting for answers

The family of Jimmy Hill, the U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine this week, is still waiting for answers from the State Department, his sister says.

Katya Hill, his older sister, says the State Department informed the family that her brother was killed in a civilian area in Ukraine by a Russian bomb, but they are still waiting for information on what happened to his body and where his remains are now.

"This has been so hard for us to deal with," Katya Hill said in a news conference with reporters Saturday morning.

Jimmy Hill was in Ukraine to help his partner receive medical care, his sister said. Hill said she could hear bombs in the background the last time she and her brother spoke on the phone three weeks ago. At that time, he was thinking about getting out of Ukraine and helping other families leave as well.

Hill's family said he was standing in a bread line in Chernihiv when the bomb hit. Ukrainian officials said 10 people were killed in that blast on Wednesday.

