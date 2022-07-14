© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
CoverAgedInKentucky.png
Aged in Kentucky: People and places with a unique spirit
Stories about people and places that have been in the Bluegrass State a few years or many decades. Each one has a unique spirit.

Aged in Kentucky: Creator of WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour says goal is 'to move a million hearts'

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
MichaelJohnathonByLarryNeuzel.jpg
Larry Neuzel
/
Michael Johnathon is creator and host of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour produced weekly at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Kentucky.

Aged in Kentucky is a series of stories about people and places that have been in the Bluegrass State a few years or many decades. Each one has a unique spirit.

Michael Johnathon is a folksinger and creator and host of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour. It’s a radio and TV show recorded weekly in front of a live audience at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington and broadcast on more than 500 radio stations, the Armed Forces Radio network and PBS stations across America.

More than 1,000 WoodSongs shows have been recorded, so far, all produced completely by volunteers.

Michael Johnathon grew up in New York’s Hudson Valley. His neighbor was the legendary folksinger Pete Seeger.

Johnathon came to Kentucky more than 30 years ago and planted deep roots in the Bluegrass State.

"My whole career has been to do things with music, not sell things."
Michael Johnathon

The WoodSongs community has grown into network of ‘front porch pickers’ and listeners who enjoy grassroots and Americana music.

I talked with Michael Johnathon on a Monday evening in April 2022 at the taping of a WoodSongs show.

"I don't want to sell a million records, I want to move a million hearts."
Michael Johnathon
Aged in Kentucky

Arts & Culture
Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller