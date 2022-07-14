Aged in Kentucky: Creator of WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour says goal is 'to move a million hearts'

Aged in Kentucky is a series of stories about people and places that have been in the Bluegrass State a few years or many decades. Each one has a unique spirit.

Michael Johnathon is a folksinger and creator and host of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour. It’s a radio and TV show recorded weekly in front of a live audience at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington and broadcast on more than 500 radio stations, the Armed Forces Radio network and PBS stations across America.

More than 1,000 WoodSongs shows have been recorded, so far, all produced completely by volunteers.

Michael Johnathon grew up in New York’s Hudson Valley. His neighbor was the legendary folksinger Pete Seeger.

Johnathon came to Kentucky more than 30 years ago and planted deep roots in the Bluegrass State.

"My whole career has been to do things with music, not sell things." Michael Johnathon

The WoodSongs community has grown into network of ‘front porch pickers’ and listeners who enjoy grassroots and Americana music.

I talked with Michael Johnathon on a Monday evening in April 2022 at the taping of a WoodSongs show.