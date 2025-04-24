Unemployment up in nearly every Kentucky county, compared to March of 2024

The jobless rate in nearly every Kentucky county was higher this March than last.

The latest report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows unemployment figures rose in 112 of Kentucky’s 120 counties compared to a year ago. Martin County’s was the highest at 10.9 percent, while Woodford County had the lowest at 4.2 percent. Mike Clark is the director of the Center of Business and Economic Research at the University of Kentucky. He says unemployment claims are relatively flat, but people are coming into the workforce faster than they’re finding jobs.