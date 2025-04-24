Governor Beshear says FEMA denial would be devastating to Kentucky families hit by floods

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied public assistance for two Kentucky counties and individual assistance to six counties affected by flooding in February.

In a letter to Governor Beshear, FEMA said “Based on the results of the joint Preliminary Damage Assessments, it has been determined that the impact to the individuals and households in Butler, Franklin, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, and Whitley Counties is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant their designation under the Individual Assistance program.”

During his Team Kentucky update, Governor Beshear said federal support is vital for the recovery efforts of Kentuckians.

“It's going to be really impactful if not devastating on our families if the president doesn't sign that application.”

The governor said denying aid to these flood survivors will cause a major setback in recovery.

“If the president does not sign this request for individual assistance, that will be $40,000 less that's available for our families to recover.”

Kentucky has faced two major flooding events in three months. Governor Beshear requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump on April 11.

The state is still waiting to hear if that request has been approved. The governor asked for individual assistance for 13 counties and Public Assistance and Direct Federal Assistance for 33 counties.