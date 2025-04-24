Fayette County School officials clarify stance on compliance with Trump Administration orders on DEI

Officials with Fayette County Public Schools say they are already in compliance with federal law when it comes to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

The Trump Administration has sent a letter to state education agencies, telling them to remove Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. FCPS officials did not sign that letter. Board Chair Tyler Murphy said officials signed an annual compliance document in September, and they say that still holds.

“So that is what we attached to what we submitted. The reason we didn't sign the letter itself, is, in our opinion, some of the language in the letter went beyond the confines of the law.”

Murphy said the letter sent to districts regarding DEI programs does not mention any law or regulation for districts to follow.

“Absent any change in the law or the regulatory environment, Fayette County, as far as we're concerned, we are in compliance with federal law, we have been in compliance with federal law, we will be in compliance with federal law, even as we maintain vital programs that meet the needs of each and every student in our community.”

A joint statement from Murphy and the Fayette County Superintendent, says “We will also continue to support and defend the programs that help our students—all of our students—reach their full potential. That is a commitment that has not and will not change.”

Joint Statement from the FCPS Superintendent and Board Chair

In reference to the U.S. Department of Education’s recent letter to the Kentucky Department of Education regarding compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, FCPS submitted the attached statement and documentation.

For our community, we want to reaffirm that Fayette County Public Schools remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring every student receives the support they need to thrive.

FCPS is a mission-driven organization—not only because federal law requires it, but because it is our moral obligation to the children we serve. We are entrusted with the education and care of more than 42,000 students, and we take that responsibility seriously. As one of the largest employers and an economic driver in our community, we are committed to making decisions that uplift and unify rather than divide and demean. Any action that undermines that trust would be a disservice not only to our students and families, but to the greater Lexington community, and run counter to our shared mission.

Our decisions are grounded in data, driven by student needs, and defined by outcomes. We use data to determine where and how to allocate resources to ensure every child has access to a high-quality education, regardless of their race, language, income level, or background. That includes maintaining and supporting programs specifically designed to address barriers, close opportunity gaps, and support the unique strengths and challenges of each student.

As we affirm each year, we continue to fully comply with the requirements of Title VI and all civil rights laws, not simply as a legal obligation, but as a reflection of who we are and what we stand for. We will also continue to support and defend the programs that help our students—all of our students—reach their full potential. That is a commitment that has not and will not change.

Demetrus Liggins, Ph.D.

Superintendent

Tyler Murphy, NBCT

Chair, Fayette County Board of Education