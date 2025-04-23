Fayette County Public School officials say they have been in compliance with Trump Administration orders on civil rights

Correction 7:55a April 24, 2025:

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Fayette County Public Schools had agreed to comply with a request from the U.S. Department of Education to remove DEI programming. The corrected version clarifies that FCPS signed an annual compliance statement in September and that compliance is still applicable.

Officials with Fayette County Public Schools say they have been in compliance with the U.S. Department of Education's request to remove DEI programming.

Last week, officials with the Kentucky Department of Education signed an agreement with the federal government to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in public schools.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Robbie Fletcher said the state DOE will continue working with its partners “to build an education system that is responsive and relentlessly focused on student success.”

In a letter sent to local school districts to comply, he said the U.S. Department of Education's compliance form is “not without issues.”

Fayette County Superintendent Demetrus Liggins signed an annual form in September 2024 certifying that the school district complied with civil rights rules. Board Chair Tyler Murphy told WEKU that Fayette County Public Schools were already in compliance, and the document signed Tuesday states that is still applicable.

A joint statement from Liggins and the Fayette County Board of Education Chair says “We will also continue to support and defend the programs that help our students—all of our students—reach their full potential. That is a commitment that has not and will not change.”

Here is the full joint statement:

In reference to the U.S. Department of Education’s recent letter to the Kentucky Department of Education regarding compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, FCPS submitted the attached statement and documentation.

For our community, we want to reaffirm that Fayette County Public Schools remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring every student receives the support they need to thrive.

FCPS is a mission-driven organization—not only because federal law requires it, but because it is our moral obligation to the children we serve. We are entrusted with the education and care of more than 42,000 students, and we take that responsibility seriously. As one of the largest employers and an economic driver in our community, we are committed to making decisions that uplift and unify rather than divide and demean. Any action that undermines that trust would be a disservice not only to our students and families, but to the greater Lexington community, and run counter to our shared mission.

Our decisions are grounded in data, driven by student needs, and defined by outcomes. We use data to determine where and how to allocate resources to ensure every child has access to a high-quality education, regardless of their race, language, income level, or background. That includes maintaining and supporting programs specifically designed to address barriers, close opportunity gaps, and support the unique strengths and challenges of each student.

As we affirm each year, we continue to fully comply with the requirements of Title VI and all civil rights laws, not simply as a legal obligation, but as a reflection of who we are and what we stand for. We will also continue to support and defend the programs that help our students—all of our students—reach their full potential. That is a commitment that has not and will not change.

Demetrus Liggins, Ph.D.

Superintendent

Tyler Murphy, NBCT

Chair, Fayette County Board of Education

