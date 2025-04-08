Republican congressman wants limits on presidential tariff authority

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

President Trump's tariffs have sparked reactions from all over the globe. Some countries targeted by Trump are retaliating with measures of their own, others do want to negotiate. Meanwhile, stock markets tumbled badly before settling a little bit today, and there's been increasing pushback in Congress, including from some Republicans.

Today, a bipartisan group in the House introduced a bill to limit presidential authority over tariffs and require congressional approval for them. It's similar to a measure introduced earlier in the Senate. Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd of Colorado is one of the co-sponsors in the House and joins us now. Welcome.

JEFF HURD: Hi, Ailsa. Happy to join you.

CHANG: Well, thank you for being with us. So, as you've been watching these tariffs piling up, just give us a sense of what's been going through your mind these last several days.

HURD: Well, I think, like most Americans, I've been seeing the severe economic dislocation. But fundamentally, for me, the issue that it raises is who has the authority when it comes to this issue of tariffs. And from my perspective, the Constitution, specifically Article 1, Section 8, is very clear that tariff responsibility lies with Congress in Article 1 of the Constitution. And I think that's something that this bill seeks to restore and clarify.

CHANG: OK. Well, regardless of what the Constitution says or how you interpret what the Constitution says, what are you hearing from your constituents about these tariffs? What's been their reaction?

HURD: Well, I think most folks are concerned. They're seeing what's happened in the stock market and what's happening also a number of our manufacturers and producers in the district. My district is mostly western and southern Colorado, so we have a lot of manufacturing, but also a lot of ag and folks that are growing the food that we eat. And so they're concerned about some of the things that they're seeing in the market broader. And they're also concerned, like many Americans, about the scope and breadth of what we're seeing with respect to many of these tariffs.

CHANG: OK. The thing is, though, Republican leaders in Congress, including Speaker Mike Johnson, appear not inclined to act on this legislation. Like, they're saying that lawmakers should give the president and these tariffs more time. So how long is too long, in your opinion?

HURD: Well, I think the way that the legislation contemplates this is that Congress would have a two-month period within which it could review the depth and breadth of the tariffs and see whether or not this is something that would be consistent with what Congress envisions makes sense. You know, I know that tariffs can be a helpful tool in the toolbox for negotiations, but they can have major impacts on farmers, small businesses and families in districts like mine and across the country. And fundamentally, I think that's why it's important that those decisions should be made with Congress having a say.

CHANG: Yeah, but given that most Republicans in Congress are not speaking out against these tariffs like you are, do you realistically think your measure has any chance of passing?

HURD: I think we'll have to see. I mean, look, fundamentally, for me, I'm a constitutional conservative, and this is not a political issue. And I would back this legislation regardless of who or which party is in the White House. And when I was running for office, I said the two things that I wanted to support were the Constitution of the United States and the people of the 3rd Congressional District. And I think supporting this legislation, regardless of how far it goes, is consistent with those promises I made to the people that sent me here.

CHANG: I am curious - is it harder to advocate for your constituents when President Trump and his allies are threatening to primary their critics and unseat them in next year's elections? Like, how much do you weigh that?

HURD: Well, I try to control the things that I can control and not worry too much about the things that I can't control. I made promises to the people that I represent when I came here to uphold the Constitution and to do everything I can to look out for the people of the 3rd Congressional District and...

CHANG: Do you think you'll be targeted for supporting this tariffs bill?

HURD: Oh, I don't know. I think the president knows that I am, you know, a constitutional conservative. You know, his agenda of energy dominance, growing our economy, reducing prices for American citizens, lowering what you pay at the grocery store, at the gas pump and your utility bill - those are all priorities that I have. And he will have - he has no more effective advocate in Congress than me for those priorities and the priorities that I think the vast majority of Americans share.

CHANG: Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd of Colorado, thank you very much for joining us.

HURD: Happy to join you, Ailsa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.