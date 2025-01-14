Brown-Forman to reduce global staff, close Louisville cooperage

One of America’s largest spirits purveyors is closing its Louisville cooperage and laying off employees.

Louisville-based Brown-Forman, announced Tuesday that the cooperage’s closing is part of a 12% overall reduction in the company’s global workforce. The cooperage is where Brown-Forman makes oak barrels for the bourbon aging process. Going forward, the company has said they’ll purchase barrels from another source.

According to company officials, the cooperage will close by April 25, affecting 210 employees.

The distiller says the layoffs are part of “a series of strategic initiatives to position for continued growth.”

Brown-Forman produces popular alcohol brands like Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester and Woodford Reserve among others.