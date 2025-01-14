© 2025 WKU Public Radio
Brown-Forman to reduce global staff, close Louisville cooperage

Louisville Public Media | By William Padmore
Published January 14, 2025 at 10:30 AM CST
A shot from inside the Brown-Forman rickhouse where dozens of barrels are stored in rows.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
KPR
The Brown-Forman rickhouse on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.

Louisville-based spirits purveyor Brown-Forman says it’s closing its Louisville cooperage amid a 12% reduction in its workforce.

One of America’s largest spirits purveyors is closing its Louisville cooperage and laying off employees.

Louisville-based Brown-Forman, announced Tuesday that the cooperage’s closing is part of a 12% overall reduction in the company’s global workforce. The cooperage is where Brown-Forman makes oak barrels for the bourbon aging process. Going forward, the company has said they’ll purchase barrels from another source.

According to company officials, the cooperage will close by April 25, affecting 210 employees.

The distiller says the layoffs are part of “a series of strategic initiatives to position for continued growth.”

Brown-Forman produces popular alcohol brands like Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester and Woodford Reserve among others.
