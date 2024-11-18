Louisville family demanding answers after fatal factory explosion

At a press conference organized by lawyers, family members of Keven Dawson Jr. demanded answers for his death. They say Dawson was a former soldier in the Army who worked at the plant a little more than a year before the explosion.

Dawson’s son and namesake, Keven Dawson III said he last spoke to his father days before the explosion and they talked about how excited he was to see his kids soon and celebrate his 50th birthday.

“He loved his children. He loved his family,” Dawson said. “My father was a man of principle, respect, love, and he raised us all to respect others, work hard and dream.”

Justin Hicks Keven Dawson III holds a portrait of his father at a press conference on Monday organized by lawyers representing the family.

The family’s lawyers say it’s the third explosion at the exact same industrial site in about 30 years. The previous explosion killed one operator and released 26,000 pounds of aqua ammonia forcing evacuations and shelter-in-place orders.

This time, it killed two people, including Dawson, and injured 11 others. It sent debris careening through the air and damaging surrounding homes, businesses and railroad equipment.

His girlfriend, Malaika Watson, said she knew something was wrong when he didn’t call on Tuesday. The company initially said everyone was accounted for and directed her to search three different hospitals. Watson said she returned to the plant and snuck under police tape and fought with responders before they searched for Dawson in the rubble.

“I got all the way to the building. The fence cut my legs, and I just wanted to go in. I just want him out,” Watson said, recalling Tuesday night. “He's not at the hospital. I just want to get him out of there. I know he's in there, and I know he's all right.”

Watson said she waited at the police barricade until 11:30 p.m. to hear that they had found Dawson.

“He’s an Army man. He believes in no man left behind. Why would you leave him? Why would you leave him behind?” Watson said through tears. “They just left him.”

Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing Dawson’s family in its search for answers, said it’s unclear exactly when Dawson died but when he was found he was covered in soot and his foot was nearly severed.

“His family believes he survived for a while,” Crump said. “If they got there earlier, could they have possibly saved his life? That is an agonizing question that [Watson] will have, probably the rest of her life.”

Jon Cherry / LPM Two people are confirmed dead after an explosion at the Givaudan Colour Sense plant in Louisville.

A legal team including Crump, Nina Couch, Sam Taylor and Lonita Baker are representing the family and saying they’re seeking answers for the explosion and justice through potential legal action. They’re urging anyone with information to call Couch’s office.

“We can’t allow this to be swept under the rug,” Crump said. “Kevin…and the others who were injured, they matter too much.”

Meanwhile, a Monday morning press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said an initial investigation shows the explosion was an “industrial accident” and there was no nefarious action. It said there is no ongoing threat to public safety or health.

