Michigan group aims to help Latinas who are struggling in the workforce

Latinas in the workforce are a key driver of the U.S. economy. Yet many of these women are struggling to achieve their economic potential. One organization in Michigan is trying to change that. Michelle Jokisch Polo from member station WKAR in East Lansing has this report.

MICHELLE JOKISCH POLO, BYLINE: In the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, a few hundred Latinas attended a gala in the heart of West Michigan to celebrate connections and professional growth.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Buenas noches. Good evening, everyone, and welcome. Welcome, welcome, welcome.

JOKISCH POLO: This group has come a long way, working to empower Latinas, a segment shy of 3% of Michigan's population. A new report from UCLA shows that Latinas in the U.S. contributed $1.3 trillion to the GDP, a powerful economic block.

BECA VELAZQUES-PUBLES: What I'm proud to say is that my daughter is 8 years old, and she'll never experience a Grand Rapids without the Latina Network.

JOKISCH POLO: That's Beca Velazques-Publes, one of the founding members of the Latina Network of West Michigan. She says it all started 10 years ago, sharing a cup of coffee with three other Latinas.

VELAZQUES-PUBLES: There were a lot of people of color in Grand Rapids that I knew of, or in the spaces that I was working.

JOKISCH POLO: Velazques-Publes says from the beginning, their focus was to help other Latinas feel less alone, especially at work.

VELAZQUES-PUBLES: A lot of us are first generation into university, first generation into this, quote-unquote, "professional world." And no one's gave us the cheat codes or taught us how to navigate it.

JOKISCH POLO: The organization provides free workshops on negotiating promotions and salaries for themselves, and how to get a better job. This is what helped CC Moore get to a prominent role at a national foundation.

CC MOORE: When I first came to West Michigan, I was a scientist, and I now work in philanthropy. And that's due in part to making connections within the community.

JOKISCH POLO: Moore says the kind of connections the Latina Network promotes go beyond the exchange of a business card.

MOORE: The connections you're making at Latina Network are much deeper.

JOKISCH POLO: Beyond the professional networking, the group tries to correct uneven working conditions. A recent Pew Research Center study shows Latinas are more likely to get a college degree, but the pay gap persists. They make $0.85 for every $1 Latino men make. The study's author, Sahana Mukherjee, says even though half of Latinas say they're making more than they did 10 years ago, they continue to lag in earnings when compared to their counterparts at work.

SAHANA MUKHERJEE: They earn less than Hispanic men. They earn less than non-Hispanic women. And they earn less than white men.

JOKISCH POLO: Nancy Lopez, a sociologist at the University of New Mexico, has been researching how race and gender plays a part in the experience of Latinas in the workplace. One particular segment, Afro-Latinas, who are more likely to graduate from college, struggle to get employed compared to non-Black Latinas.

NANCY LOPEZ: That should tell us a lot about how anti-Blackness is impacting Latino communities.

JOKISCH POLO: Bringing attention to these issues is at the heart of the Latina Network's mission. Co-founder Stacy Stout says she wants Latinas to be able to show up as their full selves.

STACY STOUT: I am Latina. I am Indigenous. I am all of these things, fully and whole, all at the same time.

JOKISCH POLO: At the gala, they celebrated 10 years of a successful Latina Network, counting over 700 members now. But the organization is planning its next chapter, including an online job board to match Latinas with potential employers, and more training sessions and cafecitos to come. For NPR News, I'm Michelle Jokisch Polo in Grand Rapids.

