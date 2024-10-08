Haiti's interim leader seeks 'urgent' overseas help to shore up security

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

An attack on a rural community in Haiti has shocked a country all too familiar with gang violence. Gang members snuck into the town by canoe and killed at least 70 people. For more on this attack and the displacement of thousands, we're joined by journalist Harold Isaac, who's in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Welcome.

HAROLD ISAAC: Good morning.

INSKEEP: What happened in this attack?

ISAAC: Well, this massacre took place in the Artibonite rural region, which is rather unusual because the epicenter of Haiti's gang violence has long been Port-au-Prince. But in recent months, armed groups have been expanding their reach beyond the capital, making the situation even more complicated for rural areas like this. In last week's attack, the Gran Grif gang aimed to expand control over the Artibonite Valley, killing at least 70 people, burning homes and forcing over 6,000 to flee. It was a shocking escalation in a country already struggling with pervasive violence. I have spoken to victims there who repeated to me that police over there offered no resistance, likely fearing for their own lives and after being outnumbered by bandits.

INSKEEP: It is even more startling to hear this because there'd been an effort at peacekeeping. The U.S. and other countries worked to bring in a security force all the way from Kenya. Apparently, that didn't help much.

ISAAC: Well, the arrival of the Kenyan force was a significant moment, but so far, their presence hasn't led to any visible changes on the ground. They've mainly concentrated on strategic areas in the capital, but gangs tend to grow and maintain strongholds across much of the country, especially in places like Artibonite. The scale of the challenge obviously remains vast, and it's too early to see any lasting effects.

INSKEEP: I suppose we should also mention some context here. There's virtually been a collapse of the Haitian government, and then a transitional government put into place after the previous leader resigned. Is that government functioning much?

ISAAC: Well, there's widespread frustration with the transitional government's handling of the crisis. The Haitian government has been asking for more international support since October 2022, but on the ground, the situation remains dire. There are also internal divisions within the transitional government marred by allegations of corruption. This has undermined public confidence and made it harder for the government to present a united front and a coherent strategy in tackling the ongoing crisis.

INSKEEP: And so what does this mean for the day-to-day life of people even if they aren't targeted in that moment by gang violence?

ISAAC: Well, the situation is dire. The ongoing violence has compounded an already severe humanitarian crisis. Displacement is surging, and many families lack access to basic necessities like food, clean water and health care. International organizations such as the WFP and UNICEF are struggling to keep up with the demand, especially in regions outside of Port-au-Prince. The Artibonite region where the latest massacre happened is seeing thousands of people in urgent need of shelter and aid. Half of the population of the country is facing famine-like conditions. The U.N. has been calling for more resources, but the access remains a significant challenge due to gang control over many key areas.

INSKEEP: Given everything else happening in the world, do people in Haiti feel alone at this moment?

ISAAC: Well, there is real concern that Haiti might fall off the international radar. With so many other global crisis from conflict in the Middle East to Ukraine, there's a fear that Haiti, despite its growing humanitarian needs, won't receive the necessary attention and resources to face the crisis.

INSKEEP: OK, Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince. Thank you for updating us on it. Appreciate it.

ISAAC: Thank you, Steve.

