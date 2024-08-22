At the Kentucky State Fair, the chocolate chip cookie is king

Two days before the Kentucky State Fair opens to the public, there’s tables piled high with food. Event staff are still putting up signs and a newspaper photographer is fussing over a low row of intricately decorated cakes. Buzzing around all of it, are a dozen people in blue checkered aprons – and they’re eating everything.

“It is every child’s dream and every adult’s nightmare,” Mindy McCulley said.

McCulley normally works in the University of Kentucky’s Family and Consumer Science department. But today? She’s a chocolate chip cookie judge. With 69 plates of cookies in front of her, she takes her job seriously.

“We did not have a huge glass of milk with us, number one,” she said. “Number two: 69 cookies is a lot of cookies.”

Justin Hicks Mindy McCulley and Jeanne Badgett judged the chocolate chip cookie contest for the 2024 Kentucky State Fair.

Kentucky Public Radio looked through years worth of data. Although people ogle over the cakes, the humble chocolate chip cookie contest is consistently one of the most entered culinary contests. It easily gets more than 100 registrations every year. This year, more than 110 people registered for the contest – even though about 80 actually brought them in.

McCulley is one tough cookie herself. She narrows the field with basic rules - like for instance, each contestant was supposed to send exactly four cookies.

“So they might have too many, their platter might be too big, or it just might not be as outlined in the rules,” she said. “So that makes it really simple to eliminate those people.”

Then she looks for visual appeal. McCulley wants cookies that are uniform in both size and even brown-ness. Some cookies just look tasty – maybe they’re chunky or have little flourishes like finishing salt.

“You can see, there are lots of beautiful cookies here, but they just might not have the blue ribbon taste,” she said.

Justin Hicks The first place and second place cookies are displayed to the public on special colored plates indicating their award.

McCulley and her co-judge Jeanne Badgett treat the tasting like a fine wine. Just a little nibble and then they spit it out. But what’s that blue ribbon je ne se quais?

“For my chocolate chip cookies, I like a little soft in the center and crispy on the outside,” McCulley said. “But when you take a taste of it, it might have way too much baking soda in it, or it might have way too much salt, or, you know, some ingredient that you can really taste.”

After all this, only one cookie can be the best. This year, 39-year-old Aaron Shawler of Taylorsville was awarded the blue ribbon.

“What! No way!” he yelled when he read an email from fair officials telling him he won. “I don’t even know what to think right now! I know it’s just a cookie contest but this is huge for me.”

Shawler said he’s been perfecting his grandmother, Betty Jean’s recipe, for four years now. The biggest modification he made was using a mixture of shortening and butter rather than just butter. He also adds a sprinkle of water to help the sugars dissolve.

Justin Hicks Aaron Shawler's version of his grandmother's recipe is printed out, while his mother's copy of the recipe is handwritten in a dog-eared notebook containing lots of recipes.

Shawler said he joked for years about entering the fair but this was his first time actually remembering to register.

Despite all that preparation, the timer didn’t go off on the prize-winning batch.

“So I look at the cookies, they come out, and I’m like, aw they’re burnt. So I set those aside and start another batch. After the next ones are done I come back and taste the first ones and I’m like: This is it!,” he gasped. “This is the one!”

Betty Jean's Chocolate Chip Cookies courtesy Aaron Shawler Ingredients:

2 1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup soft butter / shortening (Shawler uses 3/4 cup shortening and 1/4 cup butter)

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon cold water

12 oz chocolate chips (or a mixture of different chips) Steps:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Sift together flour, baking soda and salt In a separate bowl, mix butter/shortening, sugars, vanilla, water and eggs Add dry ingredients to mix a little at a time until evenly mixed. Bake for 12-15 minutes.

Watching Shawler work in the kitchen, it’s clear he has this down to a science. He never even glances at the recipe.

He blends together the wet and dry ingredients thoroughly adding just a bit at a time. Then he folds the chocolate chips in – a mixture of semi-sweet and milk chocolate.

“Alright so there we are,” he said, showing off the finished cookie dough. “There is the exact same thing I made to win the fair.”

Justin Hicks Aaron Shawler is the winner of the 2024 Kentucky State Fair chocolate chip cookie contest. He beat more than 80 other contestants for the top prize.

Normally Shawler would freeze the dough for about a day. But we couldn’t wait. In the oven the dough went. About 15 minutes later, there was a piping hot batch of Kentucky’s best chocolate chip cookies.

Shawler let engagement reporter Giselle Rhoden have the first bite.

“Oh my god,” she said, the cookie making an audible crunch in her mouth. “This is great. If you want a cookie that your grandma made, this is it.”

Even cookie judge McCulley would have been jealous. Rhoden washed down that warm cookie with a cold glass of milk.

