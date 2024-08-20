University of Kentucky to disband its institutional diversity office, president says

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto told staff Tuesday that the university would disband its Office for Institutional Diversity, moving its programs and initiatives to other offices that “support the entire institution.”

Capilouto specifically referenced legislative efforts earlier this year to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and offices at public universities — an effort that fell short at the end of the session .

He said that “legislators have made clear” to him that DEI at public universities will come up again next year. It’s already been a topic of discussion during interim committee meetings, where a legislator questioned why there aren’t more “activities for whites” at public universities.

Capilouto told staff that there is a concern the university “narrowly interpret[s] things solely through the lens of identity,” thus limiting discussion.

“We must ensure creating a community of belonging is a responsibility we all share, not the purview of one office or unit,” Capilouto said. “We support the success of all students. We engage with entire communities. We welcome divergent perspectives. We are committed to constructive discourse. Our structure and organization must reflect those commitments.”

Along with disbanding the diversity office, Capilouto said the UK websites would be scrubbed of political positions and any statement that implies a view on current events. He also said they would not mandate any diversity training at the university, college or unit level, or require “diversity statements” in hiring or application processes.

Capilouto was firm, however, that academic freedom would not be impinged and that faculty would still have full control over their curriculum and scholarship.

The email also implied that the college would consider changing job titles and descriptions to “better recognize” the work they do for the full campus.

“We have good and dedicated people doing important work. They serve the entire community; their job descriptions and their efforts should reflect that commitment,” Capilouto said.

The UK president was also clear in the email that no jobs would be eliminated as part of the reshuffling.

“We will be impartial facilitators as an institution of broad perspectives,” Capilouto said. “When we take a position, as an institution, on a partisan or political issue, we threaten the ability of everyone in our community to feel a sense of belonging and an opportunity to join the debate.”

GOP Sen. Mike Wilson of Bowling Green applauded the announcement and said he hoped other state institutions would follow suit. Wilson, who sponsored one unsuccessful piece anti-DEI legislation this year, said university leadership will speak at a committee hearing next month about the changes.

“A true elimination of these DEI policies in our public universities will end the division they promote, and allow our colleges and universities to be the true bastion of free thought we need them to be," Wilson said in a statement.

