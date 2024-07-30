PHOTOS: Our favorite moments from the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

The Broccoli City Festival returned to Washington, D.C., over the weekend, bringing a slate full of musical acts. This time around, the festival took place at the Audi Field, where the city hosts Major League Soccer matches. Thousands of fans filled both the stands and the field to participate in the festivities, which featured a star-studded lineup that included appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monét, Issa Rae, Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jordan Ward, Gunna and more.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend:
