Pornhub disables access in Kentucky due to new state law 

Kentuckians attempting to access Pornhub were greeted with a different kind of video on Wednesday after the adult entertainment site disabled access in the Commonwealth.

The video and an accompanying message explain that a new law in Kentucky requires pornography websites to verify that users are more than 18 years old.

The law says porn websites must verify ages using a state or federally-issued ID or to use methods that rely on “public or private transactional data.” Pornhub parent company Aylo said it supports user age verification but disagrees with the Kentucky legislature’s methods.

“While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk,” a message on the website states.

The law, passed by the Republican supermajority General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year, came in the wake of other red states that passed similar legislation.

The legislation states that pornography has a “corroding influence on minors” and is creating a public health crisis. After the bill passed the Senate, Republican Sen. Gex Williams from Verona said he hoped Pornhub would disable access in Kentucky rather than comply with the new law.

Similar legislation has passed in a dozen other states since 2022, including Indiana, Florida and Idaho just this year, according to the The Free Speech Coalition, the trade association for the adult industry.

The law officially takes effect on July 15.

