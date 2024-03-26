© 2024 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reproductive health under a second Trump term

Published March 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage a the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage a the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump’s allies are hoping another Trump victory will limit access to abortions, contraceptives, IVF, even recreational sex.

But they aren’t just hoping, they have detailed plans on how to do it.

Today, On Point: Reproductive health under a second Trump term.

Guests

Patrick Brown, fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center where he focuses on a pro-family agenda.

Grace Panetta, political reporter at The 19th – a nonprofit newsroom focused on the intersection of gender, politics and policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.