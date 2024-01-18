Inside Ecuador's battle against drug gangs

There’s been a major surge in gang violence in Ecuador, fueled by the transnational cocaine trade.

Now, Ecuador’s government is fighting back by sending in the military.

Today, On Point: How prison gangs and the transnational drug trade have plunged Ecuador into a state of emergency.

Guests

Thalie Ponce, journalist in Ecuador. Founder of Indómita Media. Collaborator with The New York Times.

Will Freeman, fellow for Latin American studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, a U.S.-based think tank.

Also Featured

Odalis Garcia, production assistant at TC Television in Ecuador.

Jordana Timerman, editor of Latin America Daily Briefing, a daily newsletter covering Latin American and the Caribbean.

Sebastian Urtado, president of Profitas, a political risk consultancy based in Quito, Ecuador.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.