California has new ideas about how to teach math, but critics argue it won't work

California has new guidelines for teaching math in public schools. The guidelines propose things like delaying algebra until the 9th grade. And offering classes like data science instead of advancing students toward calculus.

Critics say the math guidelines are flawed to the core.

But America does have a math problem. National student achievement scores are lagging far behind other peer nations.

Today, On Point: How to teach math better.

Guests

Brian Conrad, professor of mathematics and the director of undergraduate studies in mathematics at Stanford University. Author of a recent article in The Atlantic, called “California’s Math Misadventure Is About to Go National.”

Adrian Mims, CEO and founder of The Calculus Project.

Also Featured

Rori Abernethy, seventh grade math teacher at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco.

Phil Daro, lead author on the Common Core mathematics standards and consultant with school districts, states and higher education institutions to improve the teaching of mathematics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.