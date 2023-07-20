Cameron: Robby Mills is the 'right man for the job' as lieutenant governor

The newly formed Cameron-Mills ticket is making stops across Kentucky this week introducing themselves as the two Republicans who can re-claim the governor’s mansion.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he picked State Sen.Robby Mills of Henderson to be his running mate because he’s a man of faith, a family man, and brings valuable legislative experience to the ticket.

The 56-year-old Mills owns a dry cleaning business and served as a former Henderson city commissioner. He was elected to the state House in 2016 and joined the Senate in 2018. His district represents Henderson, Hopkins, Union, and Webster counties. Mills currently serves as chairman of the Senate State and Local Government Committee.

For many outside of western Kentucky, they don’t know much about Mills, including Al Pedigo. The farmer from Allen County met Mills for the first time in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

“I'm sure he's a good guy or he wouldn't have been picked," Pedigo told WKU Public Radio. "He’ll be accessible, I’m sure, and people will have time to find out about him.”

Pedigo originally supported Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles in the governor’s race, but after he lost the GOP primary, Pedigo is backing Cameron. Quarles said he and Cameron had conversations about forming a ticket, but ultimately, Cameron chose Mills. While he doesn't have as much statewide name recognition, GOP voter Lana VanMeter said this week that she liked what she heard from Mills' Bowling Green speech.

"He sounds like a very nice man, family man, conservative," commented VanMeter. "I think we're getting way off the mark with the governor we have. I don't care for this woke stuff in our schools. I don't care for abortions. I'm for everything Daniel is for and Mr. Mills."

During an appearance at The Charleston in downtown Bowling Green on Wednesday, Mills said he’s going to have to hit the road to connect with more voters.

“Meet people just like this event and do a lot of these. I think talking about my record in the legislature and the values we hold so dearly are going to befriend a lot of people to the campaign.”

The Kentucky Democratic Party reacted to Cameron's lieutenant governor announcement by calling Mills a "pension cutting politician." Mills supported the so-called "sewer bill," a pension reform package that drew heavy criticism under former Gov. Matt Bevin.

Mills responded to the criticism during his Bowling Green appearance.

"When we came into office as the super-majority in the legislature, we had a mess on our hands with pensions and decisions needed to be made. I stand fully behind those decisions," Mills stated. "Teachers now have better funded pensions than when we came into office. All of the pensions are improving steadily in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions in government, and I stand fully behind those."

Mills sponsored legislation to ban transgender females from sports teams aligned with their gender identity, which passed the Republican-dominated General Assembly in 2022. This year, he sponsored legislation making it more difficult for utilities to shut down coal-fired power plants.

In announcing Mills as his lieutenant governor choice, Cameron said he wanted a “true conservative” who shares his values and has a “strong track record of getting things done.”

"Mills fits that description," Cameron said.

The Cameron-Mills ticket has visits planned on Friday in Madisonville, Princeton, and Hopkinsville. Voters will also hear more from both men next month when they speak at Fancy Farm. Together, they hope to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman in November.

