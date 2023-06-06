Leading minds in artificial intelligence are raising concerns about the very technology they’re creating.

“As this technology advances, we understand that people are anxious about how it could change the way we live. We are too,” Sam Altman says.

Two of the biggest tech companies in the world, Microsoft and Google, are warning about the dangers of unregulated AI development. At the same time, they’re racing each other to push AI into their most popular products.

“This technology does not have any of the complexity of human understanding, but it will affect us profoundly in the way that it’s rolled out into the world,” Sarah Myers West says.

So, how could that change us?

Today, On Point: The Microsoft-Google AI war.

Guests

Dina Bass, tech and AI reporter for Bloomberg News.

Will Knight, senior writer for WIRED, covering artificial intelligence.

Sarah Myers West, managing director of the AI Now Institute, which studies the social implications of artificial intelligence.

Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Here comes another open letter from the world of AI developers warning about the AI they’re developing. Though this one is less of a statement and more a single sentence.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

CHAKRABARTI: The statement is hosted by the Center for AI Safety and signed by politicians and scientists, including researchers at the forefront of AI technology. So first of all, when technologists are literally repeatedly begging for regulation, we, the public and our political representatives should listen to them and should do something about it because they’re saying they cannot self-regulate.

And when it comes to civilization changing technology, tech folks probably shouldn’t be relied on to self-regulate. Because it’s the citizens, the civilization, i.e. the rest of humanity, who should have a say in how that very civilization should be changed. Or at least I think so.

The tech world is also saying it will not self-regulate. Because there’s more than a little talking out of both sides of their mouths going on, isn’t there? On the one hand, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Microsoft’s chief scientific officer, Eric Horvitz, are among the warning letters signatories. On the other hand.

SATYA NADELLA: The age of AI is upon us and Microsoft’s powering it.

CHAKRABARTI: That is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announcing earlier this year that even as his company is warning about the dangers of unregulated AI, his company is also pushing new AI technologies into almost every aspect of Microsoft’s massive product reach.

NADELLA: We are witnessing nonlinear improvements in capability of foundation models, which we are making available as platforms. And as customers select their cloud providers and invest in new workloads, we are well positioned to capture that opportunity as a leader in AI.

CHAKRABARTI: For example, Microsoft now has a generative AI tool in its search engine Bing. Not to be outdone, Google, also a signatory to that warning letter, is pushing hard into generative AI. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told CBS’s 60 Minutes:

SUNDAR PICHAI: This is going to impact every product across every company. And so that’s why I think it’s a very, very profound technology. And so we are just in early days.

CHAKRABARTI: And just last month, Google vice President of Engineering Cathy Edwards announced the company is rolling out generative AI into the most popular search engine in the world. Google Search, which has 80% of global search market share, 99,000 searches per second, more than eight and a half billion searches every day.

CATHY EDWARDS: These new generative AI capabilities will make such smarter and searching simpler. And as you’ve seen, this is really especially helpful when you need to make sense of something complex with multiple angles to explore. You know, those times when even your question has questions.

CHAKRABARTI: Google, Microsoft and AI. These two companies are so big, so consequential that their near simultaneous public push into generative AI is being called the Microsoft-Google AI War. And that, of course, raises the question exactly how will this war impact you and every other human being? Well, joining us now is Dina Bass. She’s tech and a reporter for Bloomberg News who’s covered Microsoft for 20 years, and she joins us from Seattle. Dina, welcome back to the show.

DINA BASS: Hi, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: Also with us today is Will Knight. He’s a senior writer for WIRED covering artificial intelligence, and he joins us here in the studio. Welcome to On Point.

WILL KNIGHT: Hello. Thanks for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: So, first of all, I just want to get a sense from both of you about whether this framing of the Google Microsoft AI war is an accurate one, because it seems from the outside kind of significant that at least in search, we have these, you know, two nearly simultaneous announcements from these two companies. So, Dina, is this a big war between the two?

BASS: There is definitely a strong competition between the two. I think the kind of wizard behind the curtain that you’re leaving out here is Open AI, which basically the Microsoft technology at its heart is OpenAI’s technology. What we’re looking at is Microsoft adopting open AI … language and image generation technology. It also writes code into every single one of its products.

And because Microsoft was a little quicker to get some of these things out, it seemed to put Google a bit on the back foot, even though many of these technologies were actually kind of invented and pioneered at Google. And so it has, as a result, turned into a bit of sort of, you know, Google trying to catch Microsoft even though it’s early days.

But I think that also leaves out a lot of other companies, a lot of other startups, a lot of open-source work that may end up passing both of these. You know, there was a leaked memo a couple of weeks ago from a Google engineer saying that both OpenAI and Google have no moat and will be surpassed by the open-source work. So the framing is correct. But also there’s a lot more going on.

CHAKRABARTI: Good. We’ll get to that. We’ll get to a lot more that’s going on in a few minutes. But I have to say, given the reach and the size of both of these companies, I want to focus for a little bit longer on how their push into AI and specifically generative AI is going to impact all of us. So Will, same question to you. I mean, is this kind of a new front in the yearlong competition between Microsoft and Google?

KNIGHT: I would say yes, absolutely. I mean, as Dina is saying, you know, this is definitely a new era of competition between the two, driven by what is quite a profound kind of step forward in some of the capabilities in AI led by these models like GPT. And there are still tons and tons of limitations.

But whenever there’s a big technological shift, we’ve seen it before with the internet, with mobile. Big companies see an opportunity to kind of get ahead of each other and maybe also worry about falling behind.

CHAKRABARTI: Now we heard both Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella. The CEOs of both companies say essentially that is going to transform everything they do. When a CEO says that, I tend to believe them. But Will, I mean, do you see the same that it’s going to transform Microsoft and Google? Maybe not as we know it, but how they operate and what they do?

KNIGHT: I think absolutely. I mean, you know, we should also, you know, should be wary that there are limitations. This technology is being rushed out very quickly. There are issues with it. But I look at it as something as sort of fundamental as software. And we’ve seen that with the previous era of AI. Machine learning has transformed so many products, so many companies. And what this is, is kind of a step change, quite a significant change really, in what you can potentially do with machine learning.

We’re seeing it primarily in these chat bots and image generation, but it represents a sort of new set of capabilities that you can give to computers. And they are very general purpose. So yes, they’re going to, I think try to apply it everywhere. There may be many problems along the way.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, Dina, So what’s really fascinating to me is, you know, hot on the heels of ChatGPT, one of the first sort of public points of access that people have to Microsoft and Google’s use of generative AI is through search. Right? And like searches, like literally everybody uses search all the time, every day. Have you used the AI powered search on Bing?

BASS: I have and it’s interesting that you point that out because search up until a couple of months ago was really a sleepy corner of the Internet in terms of competition. I mean, in fact, I can’t imagine you thought we’d be talking about Microsoft and Google refighting the search battle that Microsoft essentially lost ten years ago. I mean, this is not an area that we thought was ripe for innovation. I have used it.

It is much better with open ended questions similar to ChatGPT. It can, you know, generate content, fun content, recipes, shopping lists, but also answer more open-ended questions. If you’re trying to figure out what products to buy or where to travel.

But as Will is pointing out, it makes a lot of mistakes, both companies are trying to get around that by having citations, you can click and see where the data is coming from and catch the mistake. I just don’t know if users going are going to do that. The term of art for these mistakes, quote-unquote, is hallucinations. That’s what it seems to be. It seems to be a euphemism for, if I can put this politely in radio speak, making stuff up. So that’s still an issue.

CHAKRABARTI: Are you guys up for a live demo?

Should we try this? Because I have Microsoft Edge open here in front of me, which, by the way, interestingly, if I have this right, you can’t use the Bing AI powered search in any other browser.

… So I’ve got it here. Open in front of me. I have no idea what’s going to happen. Well, I kind of do, because I’ve asked this question before, but it’s my favorite question for summertime travel. And it’s open ended enough. Dina, I’m going to ask the Bing AI search. Why is airline travel so horrible? That is that open ended enough, Dina?

BASS: Sure.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so here, enter. And it’s thinking. Oh, it’s not that fast, okay? It’s still going. Is that normal? Yeah.

KNIGHT: Well, what is running on the back end is a giant neural network that’s trying to come up with the answer. So it’s quite different to a regular search.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, okay. Here it comes with the answer. Wow. It’s a long answer. It says there are several reasons why airline travel can be unpleasant. According to a CNN business article, some reason includes lack of enough pilots and flight attendants. Okay, that is true, especially on the pilot front. There was a pilot shortage.

Worries about vaccine rules, fewer seats, higher fares rising, number of unruly, unhappy passengers. Then it quotes Investopedia and a Time article about pandemic induced pain after the airline industry ground to a halt and is now struggling to catch up with surging demand. I hope this helps. Okay. Now, if I didn’t know anything about the airline industry, I would say these answers make sense. But it’s leaving out massive, massive causes.

KNIGHT: … What it’s doing is taking a huge amount of stuff from the web and then just trying to kind of guess what would be a plausible answer, not necessarily the right answer.

CHAKRABARTI: … Do you have any concerns about these products being rolled out as fast as they are for everyone to use?

BASS: Ladies and gentlemen, you have to bear in mind that you are the beta testers. This is being experimented on you. The companies will tell you that that’s necessary, that in order to refine it, to have it work well, they need large volumes of data.

