© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chef Hilda Bassey cooks for 100 hours straight in world record attempt

By Kai McNamee,
Tinbete ErmyasJuana SummersAri Shapiro
Published May 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT

In an attempt to set a new world record, Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey has cooked for 100 hours nonstop.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kai McNamee
Tinbete Ermyas
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro