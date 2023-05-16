LIVE: Kentucky 2023 primary election results

Polls closed at 6:00 pm local time in this year's primary races, which had some of the lowest turnout in recent decades.

Shortly after 7:10 ET, the Associated Press called the GOP primary in favor of Cameron, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and enjoyed leading polling numbers throughout the nominating contest.

Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is fending off challengers from his own party, predicted turnout could be as low as 10%. But rain across much of the state may have even further suppressed voter participation.

Find the latest election results below:



Republican Primary for Governor

The Associated Press called the race for Beshear, the incumbent, shortly after 7:00 when polls closed in the western half of Kentucky. He easily won defeated challengers Geoff Young and Peppy Martin, who garnered only marginal support across the state.



Democratic Primary for Governor

Kentuckians also weighed in on primary races for attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, state auditor and treasurer.