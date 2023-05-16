Education Commissioner Jason Glass to stay in Kentucky...for now

Kentucky’s education commissioner has been passed over for superintendent of a school district in Maryland.

Jason Glass is seeking to leave the state amid a contentious relationship with the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Glass was one of four finalists to lead Baltimore County Public Schools, but the school district announced last night it has promoted Deputy Superintendent Myriam Yarbrough as its next leader.

Glass recently became the target of Republican attacks in the legislature and the governor's race for supporting policies inclusive of LGBTQ students, including encouraging teachers to use transgender students' preferred pronouns.

A Kentucky Department of Education spokesperson previously said the state’s political environment played no role in Glass' decision to seek employment elsewhere.

In a statement, Glass said he was seeking a place where he could have a “long-term and meaningful impact on an educational system.”

His contract in Kentucky is up for renewal in 2024. The General Assembly changed the selection process for Glass’ position during this year’s session, giving the GOP-controlled Senate the power to confirm or deny his contract renewal.