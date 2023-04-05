Trans activist: ‘Medical rights of students … are being taken away by people without a medical degree’

An estimated 200 people gathered in downtown Lexington Friday to mark National Trans Day of Visibility. A march and rally took place two days after the Kentucky General Assembly overrode Governor Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150, which critics call one of the most sweeping pieces of anti-trans legislation in the nation. Among the protestors was Lexington Vice Mayor Dan Wu, a member of the Parasol Patrol – adults with rainbow-colored umbrellas who were there to put themselves between the young people protesting and counter-protestors.

“Every few years, there's a new target for folks who want to be divisive. And who wants to create boogie men out of marginalized communities like this, and now they're targeting our kids, literally targeting our children and not allowing our children to be the people who they truly are.”

An organizer said marchers were not heckled. They regathered in the courthouse square for speeches by young people like 17-year-old Lillian Stewart.

“The medical rights of students in Kentucky are being taken away by people without a medical degree. The educational rights of students in Kentucky are being taken away by people with no educational degree.”

Stewart and other speakers blasted Senate Bill 150, which, among other things, makes gender-affirming medical care for minors illegal – even with parental permission.

