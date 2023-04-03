Kentucky Attorney General's office announces nearly $220K in grants for child advocacy centers

Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office announced nearly $220,000 in grants for child sexual abuse prevention efforts around the state. Heather Wagers is the executive director of the A-Gs Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution.

“So, it goes to prevention partners across the state. We have 15 child advocacy centers that will receive reimbursement for child sexual abuse medical exams.”

Wagers said the grants do not come from state coffers.

“And the money that is collected is collected through private donations, you can purchase an eye care about kids Lawson's plight, and so much of that money goes towards the child victims Trust Fund, you can also donate through state income tax.”

The A-Gs office noted that April is National Child Abuse Prevention month.

** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.