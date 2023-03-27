Prestonsburg drag show organizer not giving up

The organizer of a drag show scheduled for Saturday in Prestonsburg that was cancelled after threats said he’s not giving up. Kyle May said Saturday’s show would have raised money for non-medical, gender-affirming care – and the show will go on, somewhere, sometime.

“It's not stopping us from having events. It's changing how we talk about having events and how we organize and plan. You know, it's mainly just, now we're making sure that safety is definitely one of the top priorities from now on.”

May said he believes anti-LGBTQ feelings have been fueled by legislation in the Kentucky General Assembly.

“I do believe the extremists are being activated and emboldened by the bills that had been talked about in Frankfort.”

May kept his word about not giving up. Saturday afternoon, three drag performers held a virtual show and raised more than $2,000 – with another $1,000, and counting, pledged on a GoFund me page.

