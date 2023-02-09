Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings

A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February.

Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.

In an interview with the paper, Goldy denied performing favors for Helton but declined to offer an explanation for the messages.

A special impeachment committee formed this year by the Kentucky House of Representatives to investigate Goldy recently returned articles of impeachment, sending the matter to the full chamber. Under Kentucky law, public officials may be removed from office by undergoing an impeachment vote in the House and conviction by the state Senate.

“It has truly been an honor to serve in the commonwealth’s attorney office for the last 16+ years,” Goldy said in a short resignation letter to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Goldy’s last day prosecuting felony crimes in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties is February 28.