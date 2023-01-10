How AI chatbots are changing how we write and who we trust

ChatGPT is one of the most sophisticated AI chat bots ever released. With just a few prompts, it can write almost anything.

And in some cases, it can write better than a human.

“I got a draft from a student, and there was a paragraph of eight sentences, and it was a mess,” high school teacher Daniel Herman says. “And I took that paragraph, and I put it into ChatGPT, and ChatGPT made it shine. It kept this student’s words. It just made them more clear.”

But it’s also been used as a tool for hacking:

“In different darknet and hacking communities we monitor, there are cyber criminals already talking about it, using it, sharing their knowledge about it,” Sergey Shykevich, threat intelligence group manager, says.

Today, On Point: What ChatGPT is, and how it works. Will it change how much you can trust what you read, or hear? For example… who actually wrote these words?

Guests

Sarah Myers West, managing director of the AI Now Institute, which studies the social implications of artificial intelligence. (@sarahbmyers)

Gary N. Smith, professor of economics at Pomona College. Author of several books, including The AI Delusion. (@GMBGarySmith)

Also Featured

Daniel Herman, English teacher at Maybeck High School in Berkeley, California.

Beatrice Nolan, junior reporter at Business Insider. (@beafreyanolan)

Sergey Shykevich, threat intelligence group manager at Check Point.

