The inventory glut and what it means for your holiday shopping

Last year at this time, retailers had high demand, but stock was in short supply.

This year, that’s turned on its head.

“We’re in a situation where they’ve purchased so much to try to avoid any type of risk situation that now they have all this excessive inventory on their books,” professor G. Tony Bell says.

So, what does that mean for consumers?

Today, On Point: The inventory glut — why retailers have warehouses of stuff that Americans aren’t buying.

Guests

G. Tony Bell, assistant professor of professional practice at Rutgers Business School.

Alla Valente, senior analyst at Forrester, a global market research company. (@AllaValente)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.