© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gorman wins race for Warren County Judge-Executive

WKU Public Radio | By WKU Public Radio
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST
gorman.jpg
Ballot Ready
/
Republican Doug Gorman will be the next Warren County Judge-Executive.

Warren County’s next judge-executive is Republican Doug Gorman.

The current county magistrate won a three-person race to replace longtime Warren County leader Mike Buchanon, who is stepping down at the end of the year after nearly three decades as judge-executive.

Gorman has been Warren County’s First District magistrate since 2015, and was endorsed by Buchanon.

Gorman said during his campaign that one of the biggest challenges facing the county is how to continue its recent economic and business growth, while also increasing the amount of available housing as the local population swells.

WKU Public Radio
See stories by WKU Public Radio