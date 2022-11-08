Gorman wins race for Warren County Judge-Executive

Warren County’s next judge-executive is Republican Doug Gorman.

The current county magistrate won a three-person race to replace longtime Warren County leader Mike Buchanon, who is stepping down at the end of the year after nearly three decades as judge-executive.

Gorman has been Warren County’s First District magistrate since 2015, and was endorsed by Buchanon.

Gorman said during his campaign that one of the biggest challenges facing the county is how to continue its recent economic and business growth, while also increasing the amount of available housing as the local population swells.