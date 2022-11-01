© 2022 WKU Public Radio
This new book connects food and feelings through tales of love, loss and chicken

By Michael Levitt,
Sarah HandelAilsa Chang
Published November 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to actress Zosia Mamet, editor of the new book "My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Sarah Handel
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
