Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky

A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting

with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods.

The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is

usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky

school districts: Pulaski County, Somerset Independent and Science Hill Independent.

In eastern Kentucky, the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit will provide non-emergency medical care wherever needed in the flood-ravaged region. The mobile clinic will also provide medical services to residents whose homes have been damaged or destroyed and are housed in local shelters.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and community groups packed the mobile unit with food, water, baby items and cleaning supplies to be distributed to those in need in storm damaged areas.

