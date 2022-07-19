Absentee voting will cost you nearly $1 in stamps in Nashville, thanks to an extra-large ballot

Ballots for the 2022 primaries in Davidson County are longer than ever before. That means it will likely take longer to fill out — and cost more to send in absentee ballots.

Election Administrator Jeff Roberts says, historically, voters have only been required to purchase one forever stamp to mail absentee ballots.

“In the past, we’ve said one forever stamp is sufficient. Now, you need more than one forever stamp,” he says. “But, if you don’t want to go to the post office and have it weighed, you can put two forever stamps on it.”

If you do go into a post office, be prepared to spend around 80 to 90 cents to mail your ballot back.

Roberts suggests that ballots be sent at least seven days ahead of the Aug. 4 voting deadline. If you wait until the last minute, he suggests going to the Broadway Post Office in downtown Nashville to hand it to the clerk. They can postmark it and put it directly into the county’s elections P.O. box.