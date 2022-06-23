Officials: No fireworks in the Daniel Boone National Forest

As summer gets underway, forest officials are reminding people that a popular summertime item is prohibited in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Tim Eeling is a public affairs officer for the forest. He said fireworks are not allowed, for several reasons.

“Nearly 99% of fires are started by people, humans in one fashion or another. So that is one thing we wanted to remind folks of. Also, it is noisy, and a lot of people come to the forest to get out and enjoy the quiet of nature,” Eeling explained.

He said there are plenty of other options to see the displays elsewhere.

“A lot of communities around forests have fireworks shows. In fact, some of them you can see from some places in the national forest. I think there is going to be a couple fireworks shows at marinas in Laurel River Lake that people can go see and be boating on the lake.”

Eeling says those found with fireworks in the National Forest could be cited by law enforcement. Fireworks are banned in all National Forests in the U.S.