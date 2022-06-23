© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials: No fireworks in the Daniel Boone National Forest

WKU Public Radio | By Stan Ingold
Published June 23, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
fireworks.jpeg
Pixabay

As summer gets underway, forest officials are reminding people that a popular summertime item is prohibited in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Tim Eeling is a public affairs officer for the forest. He said fireworks are not allowed, for several reasons.

“Nearly 99% of fires are started by people, humans in one fashion or another. So that is one thing we wanted to remind folks of. Also, it is noisy, and a lot of people come to the forest to get out and enjoy the quiet of nature,” Eeling explained.

He said there are plenty of other options to see the displays elsewhere.

“A lot of communities around forests have fireworks shows. In fact, some of them you can see from some places in the national forest. I think there is going to be a couple fireworks shows at marinas in Laurel River Lake that people can go see and be boating on the lake.”

Eeling says those found with fireworks in the National Forest could be cited by law enforcement. Fireworks are banned in all National Forests in the U.S.

Stan Ingold
Born in Morehead Kentucky, Stan Ingold got his start in public radio as a volunteer at Morehead State Public Radio. He worked there throughout his college career as a reporter, host and producer and was hired on as the Morning Edition Host after graduating with a degree in History from Morehead State University. He remained there for nearly three years. Along with working in radio he spent a great deal of time coaching speech and forensics at Rowan County Senior High School in Morehead, working with students and teaching them broadcasting techniques for competitions.
See stories by Stan Ingold