© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Camp in Scottsville for kids with medical conditions pivots to family style amid national staffing shortages

WKU Public Radio | By Hannah Covington,
Rhonda Miller
Published May 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
Camper&Lamb.jpg
Center for Courageous Kids
/
Campers at The Center for Courageous Kids enjoy a variety of activities.

A summer camp for children with medical conditions or chronic illnesses in Scottsville will operate a little differently this season.

The Center for Courageous Kids will have all family-style weekly sessions.

The camp’s Community Outreach Officer, Emily Cosby, said staffing has been challenging, an issue common to summer camps, organizations and businesses across the across the nation.

Cosby said there’s a positive side to pivoting to all family-style camps.

“It’s kind of a unique opportunity where the parents get an inside look at what their child gets to experience in the summer," said Cosby. "Typically, they’re only here Friday through Sunday on a family weekend.”

The camp has recreational activities including arts, swimming and horseback riding. There's on-site medical center in partnership with Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.

Weekly camps begin June 7 and each session is for children with specific illnesses. Campers and their families, including siblings, attend at no cost.

The Center for Courage Kids hosts children with more than 100 common and rare pediatric illnesses, including autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, sickle cell, diabetes and cancer.

CourageousGarden.jpg
Center for Courageous Kids
/
Enjoying time in the outdoors is an important aspect during camp at The Center for Courageous Kids.

Health
Hannah Covington
See stories by Hannah Covington
Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller