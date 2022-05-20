Camp in Scottsville for kids with medical conditions pivots to family style amid national staffing shortages

A summer camp for children with medical conditions or chronic illnesses in Scottsville will operate a little differently this season.

The Center for Courageous Kids will have all family-style weekly sessions.

The camp’s Community Outreach Officer, Emily Cosby, said staffing has been challenging, an issue common to summer camps, organizations and businesses across the across the nation.

Cosby said there’s a positive side to pivoting to all family-style camps.

“It’s kind of a unique opportunity where the parents get an inside look at what their child gets to experience in the summer," said Cosby. "Typically, they’re only here Friday through Sunday on a family weekend.”

The camp has recreational activities including arts, swimming and horseback riding. There's on-site medical center in partnership with Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.

Weekly camps begin June 7 and each session is for children with specific illnesses. Campers and their families, including siblings, attend at no cost.

The Center for Courage Kids hosts children with more than 100 common and rare pediatric illnesses, including autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, sickle cell, diabetes and cancer.