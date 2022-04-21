Destruction of the last VX nerve munition in Madison County completed

Workers at the Madison County chemical weapons disposal plant have finished the destruction of the V-X nerve agent stored nearby. With the neutralization of the last V-X munitions this week it signaled the final destruction of the entire U.S. stockpile of this chemical weapon.

This week also marked the completion of four of the five destruction campaigns in Kentucky. Now more than 46% of the original 523 tons of chemical weapons has been destroyed. Candace Coyle is site project manager for the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Coyle said it’s a bit misleading to say more than 50% of the stockpile still needs addressing.

“You had the projectiles which contained significantly less than the rockets carry, so even though it looks like we are only halfway done if you look at, we’re really more than halfway done from a numbers count of the munitions themselves.”

Coyle noted everyone involved in the operation keeps safety at the forefront, not only for themselves but for everyone else as well.

Now, attention will turn to G-B nerve agent rockets stored in Madison County. Ron Hink is the project manager with the contracted operator Bechtel Parsons Blue Grass. Hink said the startup of that neutralization should occur in late July.

“We know that some of the GB rockets have been stored a long time. They’re gonna be a little bit more challenging in terms of condition, so we know that some of our robotics handling needs to be optimized to perform that a little bit more delicately, is the best way to put it.”

All chemical weapons at the Madison County installation are scheduled to be disposed of by the end of 2023.