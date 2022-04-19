Indiana police are trying to identify a child found dead near Salem

Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a child found dead Saturday evening in Washington County, near Salem.

According to a news release, a local resident was mushroom hunting in a heavily wooded area in the eastern part of the county when they discovered the body of the child near the roadway around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the child was a 5- to 8-year-old boy. He was Black with a slim build and short hair, around four feet tall. They believe he died within the past week.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said investigators have been in contact with federal and state authorities, and that they are checking the national database for missing children.

“Until we get something definitive to say who this child is, we don’t know,” Huls said Monday. “We’re open to any option, any possibility because he could be local. He could be from far away, another part of the country.”

The case is currently a death investigation, with no criminal component at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday which could provide information on how and when the child died.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Indiana State Police Detective Matt Busick at 812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

This story has been updated.