Photos: Ukrainian forces celebrate wins from counterattacks as millions flee

As Russians continue to carry out strikes on Ukrainian cities, the country's residents are evacuating their homes and taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.

The displacement of millions across Ukraine a little over a month into the invasion is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries:

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Lina and Vlad, both volunteers, kiss each other at the registration center in Zaporizhzhia.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a damaged train in the northeastern city of Trostyanets.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Residents wait for food outside a church in the northeastern city of Trostyanets.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> The volunteers of 'Palianytsia' café serve meals to visitors in Kyiv. The café provides free meals for the elderly.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> People sit in a bomb shelter after an air raid siren sounded in Lviv.

Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> Civilians evacuated from Irpin are brought to the center established in Kyiv's Sviatoshinski district. Civilians continue to be evacuated from Irpin, near Kyiv, amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> People pray while air raid sirens sound outside the church they've found shelter in near an Israeli field hospital in Mostyska, Ukraine. The hospital, which can accommodate 150 patients, was established by the Israeli Ministry of Health, Sheba Medical Center, and teams from Israeli hospitals.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 30:</strong> Nadia Stasishin hugs Dr. Mikhail Bazhmin after he's given her the news that her son, Yura Stasishin (left), would be okay after he experienced an epileptic seizure and found treatment at an Israeli field hospital in Mostyska, Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen stand next to the rubble of a destroyed building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Trostyanets.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29: </strong>Residents collect food at a humanitarian aid station in Trostyanets.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman stands near a destroyed Russian tank in Trostyanets.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Kharkiv after it was hit by Russian shelling.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Teodor Osadchyi's mother reacts as she attends her son's funeral in Lviv. The service also served as a funeral for Rostyslav Dumanskyi and Yuriy Domaretskyi, all soldiers who were killed by Russian forces.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect a monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to a crater caused by a Russian missile strike in a village north of Kyiv.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> A volunteer clears rubble away from the front of a building in Kharkiv that was destroyed by a Russian attack two weeks ago.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> People relax in a bomb shelter after an air raid siren went off in Lviv.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> A child rides in a car with the word for "children" taped out on the window as people flee the area around Zaporizhzhya, in southeastern Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> Residents, some of whom have been there since the start of the invasion, shelter in a subway station in Kharkiv.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Wounded women sit on their bed in a hospital in Zaporizhzhya, in southeastern Ukraine.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> A rescuer clears away the rubble of a warehouse that contained more than 50,000 tons of frozen food in Brovary, north of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after it was destroyed by Russian shelling.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> People arrive at the main train station in Lviv on a train from Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Inna Lazareva (right) hugs her sister Alina Koval goodbye before boarding a bus to Poland from the main train station in Lviv. The sisters fled from Kyiv.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> A woman walks past a residential area that was destroyed as a result of a rocket strike two weeks ago in Kyiv. Ukraine's military says it has made territorial gains in the wider Kyiv region after Russia's advance on the capital had largely stalled in recent weeks. Intermittent shelling and missile strikes persist.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> Ukrainian military members carry the casket of Ukrainian servicemen Chernikov Pavlo during his funeral at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv. Pavlo was killed in the eastern part of Ukraine fighting against the Russian military.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> People take shelter in the basement of a school along a front line discrict of Kharkiv, where they've been living for a month.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> A Ukranian serviceman walks between rubble in Kharkiv, where authorities reported 44 artillery strikes and 140 rocket assaults in a single day.