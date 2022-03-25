Simpson County awarded $680,000 for water improvements

Kentucky’s lieutenant governor joined local officials in Simpson County Thursday to distribute funds from the state’s Cleaner Water Program.

Simpson County and the City of Franklin received a total of $680,000.

The City of Franklin got $500,000 for projects that include replacing 4,600 feet of water lines to provide cleaner drinking water for residents, businesses and restaurants.

The Simpson County Water District got $180,000 to replace 43,000 feet of water lines to improve service to 93 households.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said she sees, up-close, the value of this

funding.

“When I get to look into the eyes of the families who are getting clean water to their home or to their farm for the first time, and I see how excited and grateful they are, it makes me realize how critically important this project is,” said Coleman

The Cleaner Water Program is funding $250 million in water infrastructure improvements across Kentucky.

“The governor and I have always said we believe that clean water is a basic human right," said Coleman. "And to think that there are folks in Kentucky that don’t have access to that in their homes, is something that we are working every day to remedy and help fix.”

The funding is also used for improvements to wastewater systems in Kentucky communities.

