Youth Voice & Audience: A podcast series on media consumption and inclusion in the autism community

WKU Public Radio | By Dalton York
Published March 18, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT
Youth Voice & Audience is a series of conversations produced with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on media consumption and inclusion in the autism community. In the series, LifeWorks at Western Kentucky University Director of Personal Development Hendrix Brakefield speaks with WKU Public Broadcasting Brinkley Fellows Hannah Covington and Logan Reynolds on their experiences with media as they grew up with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Youth Voice & Audience Episode One

In the first episode of Youth Voice & Audience, WKU Public Broadcasting Brinkley Fellows Hannah Covington and Logan Reynolds work to define "media" and "content" to create a framework for understanding how those in the autism community consume media.

Youth Voice & Audience Episode Two

In the second conversation, Covington and Reynolds discuss the media they consumed while growing up and the impact it had on their current lives.

Youth Voice & Audience Episode 3

The third episode of Youth Voice & Audience features Covington and Reynolds identifying how members of the autism community engage with various forms of media including radio, television, and social networking.

Youth Voice & Audience Episode 4

In the final conversation in the series, Covington and Reynolds discuss how autism is represented in the media and the search for full autism inclusion.

Dalton York
Dalton York joined WKU Public Radio in December 2021 as a reporter and host of Morning Edition. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in History from Murray State University, and was named MSU's Outstanding Senior Man for fall 2021. He previously served as a student reporter and All Things Considered host for WKMS, part of the Kentucky Public Radio network. He has won multiple Kentucky Associated Press Awards and Impact Broadcast Awards from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association. A native of Marshall County, Dalton is a proud product of his tight-knit community.
