Youth Voice & Audience: A podcast series on media consumption and inclusion in the autism community
Youth Voice & Audience is a series of conversations produced with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on media consumption and inclusion in the autism community. In the series, LifeWorks at Western Kentucky University Director of Personal Development Hendrix Brakefield speaks with WKU Public Broadcasting Brinkley Fellows Hannah Covington and Logan Reynolds on their experiences with media as they grew up with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
In the first episode of Youth Voice & Audience, WKU Public Broadcasting Brinkley Fellows Hannah Covington and Logan Reynolds work to define "media" and "content" to create a framework for understanding how those in the autism community consume media.
In the second conversation, Covington and Reynolds discuss the media they consumed while growing up and the impact it had on their current lives.
The third episode of Youth Voice & Audience features Covington and Reynolds identifying how members of the autism community engage with various forms of media including radio, television, and social networking.
In the final conversation in the series, Covington and Reynolds discuss how autism is represented in the media and the search for full autism inclusion.