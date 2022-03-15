Volodymyr Zelenskyy's profile in leadership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, unpopular as he was in Ukraine before the war, made a critical decision once Russia began its attack.

He stood on a street in Kyiv, made a selfie-style cell phone video and said: I am here.

“He knows that he might well die there, but he is not going to leave,” historian Margaret MacMillan says. “He’s talked not just to the Ukrainians, he’s talked to people around the world.”

Zelenskyy has masterfully harnessed the media. And galvanized the world.

“It’s just amazing the diversity of people who this person has resonated with,” Gina Scott Ligon, director of the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha, says. “It’s not something we have seen in a very long time.”

Today, On Point: A profile in leadership.

Guests

Gina Scott Ligon, director of the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha. (@ginaligon)

Sir Max Hastings, military historian, journalist, author and columnist for the London times and Bloomberg. Author of Winston’s War and Soldiers: Great Stories of War and Peace and the forthcoming book on the Cuban Missile Crisis, The Abyss.

Also Featured

Oleksiy Honcharuk, former prime minister of Ukraine. (@O__Honcharuk)

Sen. Bill Bradley, former Democratic senator from New Jersey.

