Photos: Russian forces keep up their attacks as millions flee Ukraine

The United Nations' refugee agency says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 2 million people to flee the war, turning the invasion into the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Russia and Ukraine held a third round of talks Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry announced it would initiate cease-fires in some Ukrainian cities to create corridors for refugees to pass safely through, but many of those led to Russia or Belarus, where the numbers of people fleeing are low.

Just 13 days into the war, Ukrainians continue to flow into Poland and other neighboring countries.

The majority, more than 800,000, have crossed into Poland.

Take a look.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a chemical warehouse was hit by Russian shelling on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP March 9: Ukrainians enter a bus as they are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> An elderly man is evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Barricades partially block the main road in front of the Maidan Square, nearly empty during an air raid alarm in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A wounded serviceman of Ukrainian Military Forces smokes after the battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A Ukrainian woman looks out from a damaged building which was hit by a Russian mortar in Mykolaiv, 100km away from Odessa, western Ukraine.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> This picture shows an apartment destroyed after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv.

Dimitar Dilkoff / STF/AFP via Getty Images / STF/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A woman makes a call to relatives in a underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> Family react during a service at Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, in Lviv, Ukraine. The two servicemen, Victor, 44 who was killed in the Mykolaiv region and Ivan, 25, who was killed in the Zaporizhzhia region were laid to rest at the Lychakiv cemetery.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A joint funeral takes place at 'Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church', for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, in Lviv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> Ukrainian serviceman Andriy Yermolayev, 50, who lost part of his leg during Russian shelling on February 24, is evacuated from the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> A woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A man walks between houses destroyed during air strikes on the central Ukranian city of Bila Tserkva. Russia stepped up its bombing campaign and missile strikes on Ukraine's cities, destroying two residential buildings in a town west of Kyiv with the city of Bila Tserkva to the south of the capital also hit.

Andrew Marienko / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> Ukrainian serviceman walks past the vertical tail fin of a Russian Su-34 bomber lying in a damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> An elderly woman is coated in snow as she sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> A father puts his hand on the window as he says goodbye to his daughter in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa, Ukraine. Odessa, which Ukraine fears could be the next target of Russia's offensive in the south, is the country's main port and is vital for its economy.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> A woman looks on as she flees the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 6:</strong> An Irpin factory and store burn after having been bombarded. The city of 60,000 sits on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> Strollers sit, abandoned, under a ruined bridge as people flee the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 7:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair as artillery echoes nearby, while people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 7: </strong>People holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at the station in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous announcements quickly fell apart as Moscow's forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 6: </strong>A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine.