5 key takeaways from Biden's first State of the Union address

President Biden’s first State of the Union address covered everything from war in Ukraine, to COVID, to inflation.

In a podcast special, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty shares 5 key takeaways from Biden’s big speech.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. Author of the Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America and editor of Colossus: How the Corporation Changed America. (@JackBeattyNPR)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.