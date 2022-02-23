© 2022 WKU Public Radio
WKU cuts ribbon on first year village, celebrates retention gains

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published February 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST
Western Kentucky University is celebrating two newest residence halls that make up the school’s First Year Village.

The $48 million learning complex at the south end of campus opened last fall for freshman students.

The pod-style residence halls house most of WKU’s Living Learning Communities, or LLCs.

In a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, President Timothy Caboni said the goal is to help first-year students stay and complete their degrees.

“They study together, walk to class together, go on field trips together, shout across the hall to one another when they need help on an assignment," explained CAboni. "They grow up as Hilltoppers as part of a small, intimate academic community of their own, and because of that connection, because of that support, they’re going to persist.”

President Caboni said the First Year Village is already paying dividends. More than 95 percent of first-year students who participated in LLCs in the fall returned this spring.

Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
