A massive bear has broken into dozens of homes near Lake Tahoe

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. They call him Hank the Tank. He's a 500-pound black bear on an endless quest for easy grub, and he's wreaking havoc on California's Lake Tahoe area. He's damaged more than 30 homes, eluding capture for more than seven months. And just last week, he smashed a window and squeezed into a house while a family was home. Authorities chased him out and gathered DNA evidence. And if they catch him, Hank could be sent away to a wildlife sanctuary. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.