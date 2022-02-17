An odd APB is out in northern Michigan: Police are on the hunt for a cabin

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. There's an odd APB out in northern Michigan. Police are on the hunt for an entire cabin - yes, a cabin. The owner says it just disappeared from where it stood in Coldsprings Township. Investigators are calling it a weird situation, noting it was likely taken late last year and was possibly put on the back of a trailer. The cabin's brown, 12 by 28 feet with a white-colored door and a copper metal roof. Here's hoping it turns up. It's MORNING EDITION.