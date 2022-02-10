21 years later, running back Warrick Dunn responds to autograph request

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Eric Emanuele is a huge football fan, and growing up, he'd mail trading cards to NFL players, hoping they'd send them back with an autograph. Running back Warrick Dunn responded to the request 21 years later. This week, Emanuele got an envelope in the mail. Inside was a signed 2001 card, along with a note from Dunn - my apologies if this response has not reached you in a timely manner. All that matters, Warrick, is that you got the job done. Whew. It's still MORNING EDITION.