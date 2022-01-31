An Uber driver in New York got sick of driving and decided to ditch the car

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Uber driver in Syracuse got sick of driving and decided to ditch the car. Bob Barnes made a plan to bike to all 50 state capitals in a year. He calls it the Great American Triple Switchback. He's still underway, biking this week from Rowlett, Texas, to Oklahoma City - through forecast temperatures around 18 degrees. Should be warmer when he reaches Honolulu, Hawaii, which he will reach by plane and then bike from the airport. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.