Twitter cracks down on an account that revealed answer to Wordle puzzle

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Twitter does not allow spoilers to Wordle. As many know, Wordle is a game where players get six chances to guess a five-letter word. On social media, people share a graphic that shows how they got the answer without the answer, but don't take that too far. Twitter blocked an account that revealed an answer. Everybody gets the same word each day, so one spoiler would ruin it for everybody. Steve is a five-letter word - just saying. It's MORNING EDITION.